GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tonga rally held in Mysuru to create awareness on Constitution

February 20, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Participants administer the oath to uphold principles and values of the Constitution, during a tonga rally in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Participants administer the oath to uphold principles and values of the Constitution, during a tonga rally in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A rally comprising tongas and four-wheeled horse-drawn sarots was taken out in the city on Tuesday to create greater public awareness on the Constitution of India.

This is an ongoing exercise featuring different groups and the objective is not only to create awareness but to mark the 75th anniversary of adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Mysuru is known for heritage tongas and sarots and hence, the authorities though it fit to have a rally comprising the traditional mode of transportation. Constitutional jathas are being held across the State covering all taluks and officials from the district administration took a pledge and administered oath to the participants to uphold the Constitutional values and norms.

The Mysuru taluk panchayat office also held a constitutional awareness drive at Chamundi Hills and roped in tourists and devotees who were there to visit Chamundeshwari temple. A rally was taken out from the statue of Mahishasura to the local village, while an oath was administered to all the participants.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.