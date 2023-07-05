ADVERTISEMENT

Tomatoes worth ₹2.7 lakh stolen in Karnataka’s Hassan

July 05, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

The complainant has estimated the value of the stolen fruits at ₹2.70 lakh, considering the current rate in the wholesale market. In the retail market, tomatoes are selling at ₹100 per kg

The Hindu Bureau

In retail markets in Karnataka, tomatoes are selling at ₹100 per kg. | Photo Credit: R Senthil Kumar

Tomatoes worth over ₹2.7 lakh were stolen from a farmhouse at Gonisomanahalli in Hassan district of Karnataka on July 4 night.

In his complaint to Halebeedu police, Dhahrani, 24, a farmer, said that he had harvested 90 boxes of tomatoes and kept them in his farmhouse. He left the farmhouse by 9.30 p.m. on July 4. When he returned to the farmhouse on July 5 morning, he noticed the theft.

The complainant has estimated the value of the stolen fruits at ₹2.70 lakh, considering the current rate in the wholesale market. In the retail market, tomatoes are selling at ₹100 per kg.

Halebeedu police have registered a case.

