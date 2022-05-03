Tomatoes: The price is not right

Over the past week, the price of tomatoes in Bengaluru has seen a substantial increase

With a huge demand and a shortage of supply, the price of the kitchen staple is set to increase further, say those in the horticulture sector. | Photo Credit: file photo

Over the past week, the price of tomatoes in Bengaluru has seen a substantial increase

Adding the tangy taste of tomatoes to meals is turning out to be a costly affair. Over the past week, the price of tomatoes has seen a substantial increase. Currently, the price in the wholesale market is between ₹45 and ₹50 per kg, while in retail, it is being sold at ₹60 to ₹70 per kg.

There is no immediate relief in sight either. With a huge demand and a shortage of supply, the price of the kitchen staple is set to increase further, say those in the horticulture sector.

According to Umesh Mirji, Managing Director of Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS), the root cause of the price rise is the shortage in supply.

That apart, owing to the marriage season and with several functions being held, the demand is also high. “Usually after Shivaratri, the price of tomatoes first drops and then increases gradually,” he said.

Concurring, a procurement chief of a prominent grocery chain in the city said that around three months ago, the price of tomato had dropped to ₹10 per kg. On some days, it was as low as ₹6 per kg. “Anticipating losses, many farmers did not maintain the crop. This has had a huge impact on the supply,” he explained.

Mr. Mirji said that the supply of tomatoes from Maharashtra had also dropped. The production of tomatoes in the neighbouring State had come down owing to high temperatures. The procurement chief added that around 20 truckloads would come from Nasik and Lathore belt in Maharashtra.

“Now, only around five truckloads are coming in,” he said, and added that given the huge shortage in the supply and the increasing demand, the price of tomatoes will surely increase further.

Other veggies are expensive too

With the onset of summer, the price of lemons has also increased. This was attributed to an increase in consumption.

Apart from tomatoes, the prices of beans and cauliflowers are also seeing an increase. This increase is also being attributed to the increase in demand due to the ongoing festival season.

While the wholesale rate of beans is around ₹45 to ₹50 per kg, it is being sold at ₹70 per kg in retail markets. Around 15-20 days ago, the price of cauliflower was in the range of ₹ 10 to ₹ 12 per kg. Currently, the wholesale rate of the cruciferous vegetable has increased to ₹25 to ₹30 per kg.

“If the supply situation improves, the prices will stabilise,” Mr. Mirji said.

People are obviously feeling the pinch. “Tomatoes and other vegetables are staples. Such high prices will burn a huge hole in our pockets as we cannot skip buying them. With the price rise in other commodities, this is really taxing on the common man,” said Radhika, a resident of Yelahanka.