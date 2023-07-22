Tomato effect: tamarind prices up, but farmers in Karnataka not a happy lot

July 22, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - Bengaluru:

While tomatoes remain out of reach for many as prices continue to be high, the humble tamarind, which was coming to the rescue of many a tomato-bereaved household, is also seeing an increase in prices.

As on Friday, July 21,2023, the price of tomato per kg was ₹ 110 and ₹ 11,000 per quintal, while tamarind per kg was ₹ 180 and ₹ 18,000 per quintal.

However, farmers are not happy with tamarind price increasing in the market. They say only the brokers are getting profit from the price increasing. Due to the lower prices, high cost of processing, labour problem, lack of technology and other reasons, tamarind growers are uprooting the trees and turning to other commercial crops in Tumakuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur.

Tamarind is grown in areas with moderate rain, such as Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Ramanagara. However, harvesting and processing this crop is a major challenge for the farmers.

There is no technology for harvesting and processing of tamarind and farmers are doing all these works manually. However, farmers are facing labour problem and the labour cost is also expensive for harvesting tamarind. They pay around ₹ 1,000 per labour per day for harvesting and ₹ 500 for helpers and collectors. As a result, most farmers are giving tamarind trees for lease and the price will be fixed on the basis of the yield.

Speaking to The Hindu, progressive farmer Totli Ramesh from Kolar district said, “Earlier, in the tamarind season, brokers used to come from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to Kolar. But, in recent days, the number of brokers from those states has declined. Due to the labour problem and manpower required for harvesting and processing, we give each tamarind tree for ₹ 1,500 to 2,000 on lease to the brokers.”

Raghavendra, another farmer from Chikkaballapura district said, “Tamarind is a seasonal crop and preserving the tamarind fruit is very important. Preserving unscientifically will affect the colour and demand will decrease in the market. But, there are no cold storage units to preserve horticultural crops like tamarind. So, most of the farmers in our district have removed tamarind trees and shifted to other commercial crops.”

Attracting areca nut:

Tumakuru district is among the major tamarind growing districts , with the fruit being cultivated in more than 6,500 hectare of land. However, due to price decline, shortage of labour and other problems, the farmers are removing the tamarind trees from their land and shifting to areca nut.

Padmaraju, a progressive farmer from Tovinakere, Tumakuru district said, “In our region, tamarind is the major crop and almost all the farmers have the tamarind orchards. Increase in tomato prices has affected the tamarind price now. In the Tumakuru APMC, per quintal of tamarind is around ₹ 14,000 to 15,000 this year. But, last year it was only around ₹ 1,500 only. A few years ago, it was ₹ 35,000 to 40,000 per quintal. At the same time, per quintal areca nut price is around ₹ 50,000 to 55,000 in the market. There is no support price for tamarind growers. Therefore, most of the farmers in our village removed the tamarind trees and are shifting to areca nut.”

“Tamarind is one among the major crops in Tumakuru district and farmers are growing this crop in around 6,500 hectare of land. We are supporting tamarind growers through ‘Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREG)’ scheme. The government should take a decision on cold storage and other things,” said Sharadamma, Deputy Director, Department of Horticulture, Tumakuru.

