Toll rises to six in Dharwad road accident

February 24, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Toll in Thursday night’s accident near Dharwad has risen to six from five after one of the injured persons died of grievous injuries in hospital here on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Madivalappa Raju Alnavar of Avaradi village in Belagavi district who was admitted in KIMS Hospital, Hubballi.

Five people were killed on the spot when a car lost control while trying to avoid hitting a pedestrian and rammed a stationary truck at Tegur Cross near Dharwad on Thursday night. Four of the injured were admitted to hospital and one of them breathed his last on Friday evening.

