Toll reaches 15 in Yadgir cylinder blast

Toll in the gas cylinder blast at Doranahalli village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district reached 15 with the death of Chandrashekhar Kallappa (45) on Sunday.

He was admitted with severe burns at a private hospital in Kalaburagi for medical treatment.

The gas cylinder burst during a family programme at Sahebagouda’s house in the village On February 25.

Three of the 24 people who suffered burns died on the same day. Thereafter, toll rose and reached 15 on Sunday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already announced ₹5 lakh each compensation for the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released ₹1 lakh each to the families of the victims.

Apart from this, Member of Legislative Assembly and Chairman of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board Narasimha Nayak has announced ₹25,000 each for the families of all those who suffered burns.

Shahapur Police have already registered a case against the supplier company and distributor of the gas cylinder. Investigation is on.