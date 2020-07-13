Toll in Sindhanur murder case goes up to five

Yadgir

13 July 2020 04:23 IST

Toll in Saturday’s brutal attack in which four people were killed in Sukalapet area in Sindhanur city of Raichur district reached five as an injured Erappa (60) died on his way to hospital, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said in a release on Sunday.

The police have arrested five accused in connection with the murder.

The names of the arrested persons were given as Sannapakirappa (48), Ambanna (58), Somashekhar (21), Rekha (25) and Gangamma (50).

On Saturday, Nagaraj (38), Sumitra (55), Sridevi (30), Hanumesh (35) and Erappa (60) were attacked by the accused with lethal weapons. In the horrific incident, four persons were killed on the spot and Erappa died on his way to hospital.

A love marriage against the wish of a girl’s family led to the crime. Mounesh, son of Erappa, and Manjula, daughter of Sannapakirappa, both from the same caste, got married a few months ago against the wish of the girl’s father. Thereafter, enmity developed between the two families and as a result, the accused persons attacked the boy’s family and killed the five with lethal weapons.

Meanwhile, Mounesh and Manjula escaped and sought protection from the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishwanath Kulkarni, Circle Inspector of Police Balachandra Lakkam, Sub-Inspectors of Police Vijay Krishna and Hullappa Rathod visited the spot for further investigation.

A case has been registered in the Sindhanur Town Police Station.