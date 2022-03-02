Toll in cylinder blast rises to 10

With five people who suffered burns in a gas cylinder blast in Doranahalli village of Shahapur taluk, Yadgir district, dying in the last 24 hours, the toll has risen to 10.

Kallappa (48) and Bhimaraya (78) died at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science (GIMS), while Veerabasappa (25), Channaveer (30) and Channappa (50) died at the Basaveshwar Teaching and General Hospital in Kalaburagi.

In all, 23 people suffered burns after the gas cylinder burst and a pandal fell on them during a family programme on February 25.

Adhya (3), Ningamma (89) and Mahantesh (18 months old) died on Friday, Gangamma (45) died on Saturday last, while another injured passed away on Monday.

According to a release from Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, a case has been registered against the owner of Vijay Gas Agency and Indane Gas Distributors of Shahapur under Sections 285, 337, 338, 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Shahapur Police Station. Inquiry is on.