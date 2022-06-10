Toll in contaminated water case reaches five

Toll in the case of people consuming contaminated water has reached five with one of the patients admitted at Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) breathing his last on Friday.

The deceased, Janakaraj (48), was a resident of Yargera Colony (Ward No 13) in Raichur.

According to his family, he was admitted a few days ago, after he complained of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Meanwhile, the State Government has announced ₹5 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased, while the Raichur City Municipal Council has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each.