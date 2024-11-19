Toll fee waiver sought for vehicles deployed for Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya

Even as preparations for the 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana which is being organised in Mandya in December, are under way, the committee that is overseeing transportation arrangements for the mega event has sought a waiver of toll fee on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway for vehicles deployed for the sammelana.

A meeting of the Sammelana Transport Committee which was presided over by committee president and Maddur MLA Uday said the vehicles that are deployed for the needs of Sammelana must get get passes and identity cards and must be exempted from paying toll charges on the expressway on all three days of the Sammelana.

The MLA said government as well as private vehicles must be roped in for sammelana transportation. Vehicles from schools and colleges can be used to ferry the participants to the event venues too. This will benefit participants who come from various parts of the State, in attending the sessions.

Mr. Uday said proper transportation for the dignitaries and the participants was necessary and there should not be any lapse in this regard. While seeking proper accommodation and transportation facilities for the delegates, the transport committee can approach the housing committee and make arrangements for the transportation of the delegates and the dignitaries attending, he told the meeting. “We should make use of the funds responsibly and ensure the success of the sammelana,” the MLA told the officials and the members.

Mr. Uday also suggested proper parking facilities for vehicles. Two parking facilities were needed – one for vehicles coming from Srirangapatna side and another for vehicles heading to Mandya from Maddur.

The vehicles deployed for the sammelana need special name plates, he said, adding that a towing vehicle was also necessary in case of breakdown of vehicles deployed for the use of dignitaries.

The MLA also sought free KSRTC bus services for people attending the sammelana, apart from ambulances, health teams, and deployment of fire fighting personnel at parking lots.