Toll crosses 1,000 in Hassan

The number of people who died due to COVID-19 in Hassan district crossed 1,000 on Monday. With 12 more deaths reported on the day, the toll increased to 1,007. Besides that, 1,162 fresh cases of infection were reported on the day, increasing the total number of cases to 84,569. Among the dead, five are from Arsikere, three from Channarayapatna, two in Hassan, and one each from Arkalgud and Holenarsipur taluks.

Hassan taluk has reported the highest deaths of 377 and Arsikere stands second with 156 deaths. Channarayapatna reported 149 deaths, Holenarsipur 81, Belur 65, Arkalgud 62, Sakleshpur 39, Alur 31 and 47 from other districts. Since March 22 this year in the second wave of the infection, 541 people have died in the district. So far, 69,434 people have recovered and 14,128 are under treatment. Among them, 142 are in the intensive care unit.