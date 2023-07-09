Toll collection to start on highway to Goa tomorrow

July 09, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Belagavi

National Highway Authority of India has authorised the road construction contractor agency to start collection of toll on Belagavi-Goa highway.

Toll collection will start at Ganebail Cross on Khanapur Road on Tuesday. Toll rates have been announced and displayed at the toll plaza.

The agency, Ashoka Belgaum Khanapur Road Private Limited, will collect toll. The recently upgraded four-lane NH-748 (Old NH-4A) connects Karnataka and Goa.

The concession period for the 30-km length of the highway is 15 years. Residents of local villages can get a pass by paying ₹330 per month. The highway has been built on the hybrid annuity mode.

Concessions include 25% discount on return journeys in 24 hours and 30% for 50 single journey in a month from the date of payment for all categories of vehicles. Commercial vehicles (excluding those under national permit) registered in the District of Toll Plaza (discount 50%) and other vehicles eligible are also for concession.

However, vehicles loaded in excess of permissible loads, shall pay 10 times the applicable fee and remove the excess load.

According to the NHAI agreement with the agency, the capital cost of the project is ₹1154.40 crore. The user fee (toll) rates shall be reduced to 40% on recovery of capital cost.

