Toll collection resumes on national highways; truck owners unhappy

The National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) decision to resume toll collection from Monday has not gone down well with truck owners, who have demanded that the Union government continue the exemption for as long as lockdown is in place.

At toll plazas on the outskirts of the city, toll collection resumed from 12 a.m. on Monday. At Sadahalli toll plaza, three lanes have been opened on either side (one for cash or two for FASTag).

President of the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents’ Association G.R. Shanmugappa told The Hindu that this decision will be an additional burden on truck owners who are already in financial distress due to lockdown.“The truck owners have extended all support to the governments in transporting essential commodities despite shortage of drivers. A majority of the vehicles are returning without load. A short Bengaluru to Chennai trip alone requires around ₹4,000 in toll. We are hoping that the Union government will listen to us and stop toll collection for as long as lockdown is in force,” he said.

Mr. Shanmugappa added that the Southzone Motor Transporters’ Welfare Association had approached the Centre to give an exemption from paying toll for a period of six months after lockdown gets lifted. An official of the NHAI said: “At present, movement of is less than 20%. To maintain social distancing, we are employing 33% of the workforce at toll plazas.”

The NHAI had temporarily suspended collection of toll on highways from March 25 to ease movement of essential commodities.