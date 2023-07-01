Toll collection on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway begins at Gananguru in Srirangapatna

July 01, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The collection of toll on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway began at Gananguru in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district on Saturday.

The start of toll collection was, however, marked by a protest by Kannada organisations, who staged a demonstration near the toll plaza and shouted slogans against the Centre and the State government.

They opposed the collection of toll by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) without completion of pending works. Police personnel were also deployed at the toll plaza to prevent any untoward incident.

The motorists will have to pay a toll for using the 55.13 kms of expressway from Mysuru to Nidaghatta at Gananguru toll plaza. The toll amount fixed for cars, jeeps and vans for the stretch is ₹155 for one-way travel and ₹235 for same day return. This toll will be in addition to the ₹165 for one-way and ₹250 for the same day return motorists between Bengaluru and Mysuru will have to pay for the stretch between Nidaghatta and Bengaluru.

So, cars, SUVs and vans plying between Bengaluru and Mysuru will have to pay ₹320 for one-way and ₹485 for same day return.

The start of toll collection was also marred by reports of technical glitches with the sensor for Fastag malfunctioning some time, leading to confusion.