Toilet Day celebrated

Schoolchildren join guests to inaugurate a toilet block in the government school in Bhootaramanahatti village near Belagavi on Thursday.

Belagavi

20 November 2020 00:40 IST

Children of some government schools celebrated World Toilet Day in a unique manner in Belagavi on Thursday.

They inaugurated newly built toilet blocks on their school premises. Their schools have toilets for boys and girls, clean water supply, and a sustainable sanitation system. The blocks were built by Belagavi-based NGO Rajalakshmi Children’s Foundation and Bengaluru-based Warrier Bakery. The foundation has built five toilet blocks in two years.

