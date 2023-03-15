Toddler slips from balcony, dies

March 15, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Benglauru

A one-and-half year old girl was killed after she slipped from the second floor of a building in Chamarajpet on Tuesday night. The deceased Deeksha, was the second child of Vinod and Shabnam. The couple and their two children — Deeksha and a four-year old son — live in a rented house in Azad Nagar.

According to the police, the family had gone to their relative Rahul’s house for dinner. As Deeksha had slept, Shabnam put her on bed and went to chat with the hosts. After sometime, the toddler woke up, walked to the balcony and slipped through the iron grills, police sources said.

Passers-by saw the child falling from the second floor, but couldn’t save her. She was rushed to KIMS where the doctor declared her brought dead. The Chamarajpet police have registered a case and are investigating it further.

This is the second such incident this week. Three-year-old Rahul died after falling from the second floor of Gnanabharati Enclave Apartments in Kengeri on Friday. Rahul was playing with a chair in the balcony and slipped. The incident was recorded by CCTV cameras.