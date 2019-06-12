Toddler falls from tractor, dies

A two-year-old boy, Yashpal Singh, died after falling from a tractor in which he was travelling with his parents at ASC Centre near Ejipura junction on Saturday.

His parents, Suresh Singh and Yashodha, had come to the city from Rajasthan six months ago to work for Rishab Construction Pvt. Ltd. which had taken up civil work at the ASC Centre. In his complaint, Suresh said the company used to ferry workers in tractors from one place of work to another every day. He said Yashpal sustained severe injury after the fall and was rushed to Bowring Hospital, where he died.

Suresh has accused the company of negligence, leading to death of his son. The Viveknagar police have booked a case against Lakshman Singh and Pankaj Shetty of the company.