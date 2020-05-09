Toddler dies after accidentally drinking chemical in Belagavi village

A one-and-a-half-year old baby died after it accidentally consumed a paint thinner in Balekundri–Bujurg village in Belagavi district on Saturday. The paint thinner included Turpentine, which can be fatal for children, doctors said.

The baby girl drank from a bottle of the chemical kept outside the house for mixing with the paint. She was taken to the hospital, but could not survive. Her father, a farmer, had brought the paint and the chemical to mix it with, to paint his bullock cart.

A case has been registered.