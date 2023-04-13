Tobacco sellers should get separate licence: BBMP

April 13, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city's civic body has decided to implement the newly notified rules to regulate selling tobacco products. Under this, all tobacco sellers have to avail a separate licence to sell the same. The licences will be issued starting from May end, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has said.

"We will start issuing tobacco licence from May end. After that, anyone selling tobacco products without a licence will be penalised or their shops shut down," said K.V. Trilokchandra, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP.

The licence fee will be ₹500 for a period of five years and the penalty ₹5,000 and ₹100 everyday of the violation later on, BBMP officials said. The vendor will have to display the licence prominently in the shop and ensure there is no public smoking around the shop.

The tobacco licence is part of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Regulation and Inspection of Places used for sale of Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products) Rules, 2020, notified in 2022. Following a circular asking all municipal bodies to implement the same earlier this year, the BBMP has decided to take up its implementation from May end.

Meanwhile, the BBMP has formed task forces at the Assembly-constituency level to check smoking in public areas. The task forces include BBMP officials and police officers. "One of the mandates of these taskforces is to crack down on hookah bars," Mr. Trilokchandra said.

