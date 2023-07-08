Tobacco growers opposes suggestions for levy on tobacco products

July 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Federation of Karnataka Virginia Tobacco Growers’ Associations has opposed suggestions on imposition of additional on tobacco products.

In a statement here, association president B.V. Javare Gowda referred to reports appearing in a section of the media on the suggestions for additional levy on tobacco products as ‘disposal levy’ and said any imposition of additional tax on tobacco products will directly impact the livelihood of lakhs of tobacco farmers in Karnataka, who do not have any other source of income.

“Tobacco taxation policy in the past was driven by anti-tobacco organisations funded by foreign entities, often with vested interests. Excessive taxation on cigarettes over the years has made them unaffordable, resulting in illicit operators bringing in smuggled cigarettes, which are sold at a cheaper rate due to evasion of taxes,” he said.

“It is very unfortunate that high cigarette taxation and harsh regulations implemented at the behest of NGOs and activists is hurting the tobacco industry,” he said.

Lakhs of farmers and their families need assurance and moral support from the State government to safeguard their only source of livelihood, he said, before adding that the government should keep the welfare of the farmers in mind before considering proposals put forward by NGOs,

The federation has appealed to the policy makers of Government of Karnataka to protect the tobacco farmers from the tobacco taxation policy. About one lakh farmers and five lakh farm labourers in Karnataka were dependent on tobacco crop alone. The farmers grow the crop under the uncertainties of weather, he said.

