Tobacco farmers’ leader from Mysuru invited to attend international meet

Tobacco farmers’ leader from Mysuru Javare Gowda B.V. has been invited by the International Tobacco Growers’ Association (ITGA) to attend its 39th annual general meeting at Raleigh in North Carolina in United States of America to be held from October 15 to 18.

Javare Gowda, who heads the Federation of Flue Cured Virginia (FCV) Tobacco Growers Associations of Karnataka, has been invited to the annual general meeting of ITGA organised jointly with Tobacco Growers Association of North Carolina.