Tobacco crop takes a hit owing to heavy rains

The recent spell of rains may have come as a relief from the unprecedented heatwave, bringing smiles on the faces of a large number of farmers, but tobacco growers are from happy over the downpour.

Not only have the tobacco saplings planted barely a fortnight ago been uprooted, even the fertilizers applied on the crop have been washed away in the rains, rue the growers.

Drought-resistant crop

“Tobacco is a drought-resistant crop. Heavy rain poses a threat to tobacco cultivation,” said president of Federation of Flue Cured Virginia Tobacco Growers Association of Karnataka, Javare Gowda.

Tobacco is grown on an estimated 80,000 to 90,000 hectares of land in Mysuru and parts of Hassan district. After the Tobacco Board approved a crop size of 100 million kg for 2024-25, plantation had begun on about 50,000 ha.

Within a week of planting the saplings, the growers should apply fertilizers and the process too had been completed in many areas.

But the heavy rains lashing the region had damaged the tobacco plantation on thousands of hectares at Periyapatna, Hunsur, and H.D. Kote in Mysuru district and Ramanathapura in Hassan district, claimed Mr. Gowda.

While he claimed that the damage was spread across 10,000 ha, officials from the Tobacco Board’s Regional Office in Mysuru said the extent of damage to the crop would be known only after an assessment was conducted. “More rains are predicted over the next couple of days. We will carry out an assessment soon thereafter,” an official said.

Mr Gowda urged the Tobacco Board and the State government to grant adequate compensation after conducting the crop damage assessment.

Growers had procured the fertilizers required for the crop through loans. Authorities should not only compensate the farmers for crop loss but also provide them interest-free loans again for the fertilizers, he said.

Mr. Gowda also sought to draw the attention of the authorities to the Tobacco Growers’ Welfare Fund to which tobacco growers contribute regularly.

Global demand

Mr. Gowda said the damage to tobacco crop in Mysuru had taken place at a time when the demand for the commodity had increased globally. Tobacco crop in Brazil, Zimbabwe, and Indonesia too had been hit on account of rains and the global prices of tobacco were rising, he said.

Tobacco grown in Karnataka had fetched the farmers an average price of ₹257.46 a kg during the recently concluded auction season of 2023-24, which was higher by ₹29.45 a kg of last year’s average price of ₹228.01.

The average price of FCV tobacco grown in Karnataka, most of which is of export quality, had more than doubled from ₹107.49 a kg realised during 2014-15.

