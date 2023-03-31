Tobacco crop size fixed at 100 million kg for 2023-24

March 31, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The tobacco crop size for Karnataka has been fixed at 100 million kg for 2023-24.

Tobacco Board Executive Director Sridhar Babu has taken a decision to fix the crop size for Karnataka under Tobacco Board rules 1976 to facilitate registration of growers to begin plantation of the crop without delay.

Though the crop size is generally determined in a meeting convened by the Board before or soon after the auction season concludes in March every year, a meeting of the Board could not be conducted this year as the post of the Board Chairman has remained vacant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is to inform that the 161st Board meeting to fix crop size for 2023-24 Karnataka crop season scheduled to be held on 21.03.2023 could not be conducted due to administrative reasons”, the Board said.

As per Section 10 (1) of Tobacco Board Act, 1975, no person shall grow Virginia tobacco without certificate of registration. Hence, before taking up plantation the grower has to be accorded registration certificate for 2023-24 crop season by the Board.

“Since the crop season was fast approaching to enable the growers to obtain crop loans and fertilizers, it has been decided by the Executive Director, Tobacco Board, as per the powers under Section 29 (1) and (2) (V) of Tobacco Board rules, 1976 to fix a crop size of 100 million kg for Karnataka for 2023-24 crop season and commence registration of growers by following criteria laid down for registration/renewal of registration of FCV tobacco growers during 2023-24 Karnataka crop season”.

Karnataka Virginia Flue Cured (VFC) Tobacco Growers’ Federation Chairman B.V. Javare Gowda, a former Tobacco Board member, has thanked the Executive Director for fixing the crop size by invoking the provisions of the Tobacco Board rules without any delay.

Mr. Gowda said he had urged the Board’s Executive Director to finalise the crop size for a host of reasons including renewal of crop loan, renewal of growers’ licence and for availing fertilizers as some farmers were ready for early plantation.

60 per cent crop

A total of 59.98 million kg of tobacco was sold during the last auction season concluding in the last week of March 2023 against crop size of 100 million kg for 2022-23.

Barely 60 per cent of the tobacco crop was realised last year in view of the “vagaries of nature”, said Mr. Gowda. A substantial portion of the tobacco crop was lost in the heavy rains that lashed the region last year.

However, sources in Tobacco Board’s Regional office in Mysuru said tobacco sold last year commanded an average price of ₹228 per kg against the previous year’s ₹163 per kg.