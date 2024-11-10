Tobacco crop hit by rain; farmers complain of poor prices

Heavy rains earlier this year have affected the quality of the tobacco yield, hitting farmers hard. Though the rains have not affected the quantity of the yield, the percentage of low-grade tobacco is believed to have gone up.

Usually, low grade tobacco accounts for about 25 to 30% of the total yield. This year, low grade tobacco is about 10% more than normal, according to sources in the tobacco industry.

The Tobacco Board had permitted cultivation of 100 million kg of tobacco in Karnataka during the year 2024-25 out of which the yield is expected to be around 98.6 million kg.

Tobacco is a drought-resistant crop and heavy rain is a threat to it. Tobacco is grown on an estimated 80,000 and 90,000 hectares of land in Mysuru and parts of Hassan district, which were lashed by rains after plantation season began in May-June this year.

Drop in price

Tobacco farmers have expressed their dissatisfaction over the price they were being offered at different auction platforms in the State. While the highest rate was reaching ₹292 per kg, the lowest rate was around ₹230 per kg. There have also been cases in which there have been no takers for low-grade tobacco at some auction platforms.

Auctions began at the 10 platforms in Karnataka on October 7 and a total of 10 million kg was marketed so far. Even though more than a month had passed since the auctions began, only 24 days of auction could be held in view of the holidays for Dasara and Deepavali, according to sources.

Even though the average price of tobacco so far has been ₹269.62 per kg, which is higher than last year’s ₹257.46 per kg, the farmers have complained against the poor prices this year. They lamented that their input costs including labour costs had increased, but they were not offered remunerative prices.

They have also referred to the prevailing prices in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, where the traders were offering a good price for the tobacco. They hope that the people’s representatives intervene and ensure a remunerative price for their produce.

