Tobacco Board asks traders to pay more

The Tobacco Board has appealed to traders to pay more to tobacco farmers in Karnataka for produce. The board’s appeal to the traders, including manufacturers and exporters, has been made in the light of the complaint of farmers that the price of certain varieties of tobacco had collapsed.

According to a statement from the Regional Manager, Tobacco Board, Mysuru, Executive Director of Tobacco Board K. Sunitha had convened a meeting with representatives of Indian Tobacco Association (ITA), major manufacturers and exporters at the board’s premises in Guntur on Wednesday.

“During the meeting, the Executive Director reviewed ongoing auctions for sale of 2019-20 Karnataka Flue Cured Variety (FCV) tobacco crop and the prices being realised and impressed upon traders to improve the average pricesin view of the increased cost of cultivation and decreased yield owing to heavy rains during harvesting season,” the statement said. “The traders said that they will consider paying the maximum possible to improve the average price being realised now.”

The board also advised farmers to offer bales that are fetching good prices so that the auctions conclude early and the quality of tobacco does not deteriorate when stored for a long period.

The trade has also appreciated the efforts of the board for achieving the ‘Golden Leaf Award’ in the most impressive public service initiative category for the year 2019.