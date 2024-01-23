To reduce expenditure, govt. decides to relieve retired officers appointed as advisers, consultants

January 23, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

In an effort to reduce expenditure, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, has asked all departments to relieve retired officials appointed as consultants and advisors by departments with immediate effect.

The order was issued by Chief Secretary Rajaneesh Goyal on Monday.

‘Unnecessary expenditure’

It is estimated that across departments, boards and corporations, hundreds of retired employees have found re-employment, and the latest order could affect them. The Congress government, which is implementing the five guarantees, is taking steps to cut unnecessary expenditure, government sources said.

The order said that it had been noticed that retired officials have been appointed by creating unnecessary posts and sometimes even appointed for Group A posts. They have also been provided vehicles and other benefits, which is causing a burden on the state exchequer. Besides, it is found that efficiency, quality and accountability are lacking from these retired officials appointed as advisors and consultants. The order directed the departments to post serving officials to such posts where the vacancy is created.

Pros and cons

Meanwhile, a retired official from Department of Public Works acknowledged that there could be unnecessary creation of posts and appointment not based on need. He, however, said that several external funded schemes or projects such as the World Bank-aided projects or the Asian Development Bank funded projects require experienced consultants and in many cases the World Bank mandates appointment of those with experience in working in World Bank funded schemes be appointed.

Also in the Department of Water Resources, expertise is required in understanding and handling interstate water disputes as well as other interstate disputes. “The order could have exempted such posts that are required instead of a blanket order to relieve everyone.”

