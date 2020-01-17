To have or not have 4 working presidents turns tricky for KPCC

Although the Congress high command is said to have more or less finalised the name of D.K. Shivakumar as KPCC president, the issue of whether or not to have four working presidents has delayed the process of a formal announcement, according to sources.

Sources in the party told The Hindu that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has suggested that four working presidents in KPCC would be a good idea to balance caste equations and regional representation.

However, All India Congress Committee (AICC) interim president Sonia Gandhi is not in favour of four working presidents as it would mean creating parallel power centres. “She is apprehensive as a similar arrangement in Delhi had failed. But as the suggestion has come from Mr. Siddaramaiah, she is wary of ignoring it,” sources said.

Sources said that Mr. Siddaramaiah during his recent meeting with the high command had suggested that four candidates from prominent communities — SC, ST, Minority and Lingayat — representing four revenue divisions of the State be appointed as working presidents.

He suggested that it is desirable to continue the incumbent working president Eshwar Khandre, who represents the Lingayat community. He is also learnt to have recommended the names of former Chamarajanagar MP R. Dhruvanarayan or former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa (representing SC community) Satish Jarkiholi (ST) and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed or U.T. Khader (Minority) for three additional working presidents. Besides, he also recommended former Minister M.B. Patil for the post of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, sources said.

“However, there is a difference of opinion on the issue between the original Congressmen and Mr. Siddaramaiah’s faction. Several senior leaders, Mr. Shivakumar, who is the frontrunner for the president’s post, are opposed to the idea,” said sources in the Congress.

“All the names suggested for the posts of working presidents are from Mr. Siddaramaiah’s faction. If at all there should be any additional working presidents, original Congressmen should be accommodated. Anyone appointed as KPCC president should be given a freehand, and having more working presidents will further create differences in the party. The focus should be on strengthening the party now,” said a senior leader.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had earlier recommended Mr. Patil’s name for the president’s post. If he is not chosen for the president’s post, he should be made CLP leader, Mr. Siddaramaiah is learnt to have suggested. “The high command may not want to totally set aside the suggestions made by the former Chief Minister. This is why the situation has become really tricky and is further delaying the resolution of leadership issue,” the sources added.