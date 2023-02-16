To compare Lakshmi Hebbalkar to Rani Channamma is to insult the queen of Kittur: Ramesh Jarkiholi

February 16, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Belagavi

To compare Lakshmi Hebbalkar (MLA) to Rani Channamma is to insult the Kittur queen, the former minister and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi said on Thursday.

Addressing a rally of his supporters in Hirebagewadi village, the Gokak MLA said that some people have the habit of describing the Congress MLA from Belagavi Rural constituency as a descendant of Kittur Channamma. “That is wrong. It is an insult to Kittur Channamma,” he said.

He said that his supporters organised the rally in Belagavi Rural constituency to ensure that the party won the seat and not due to personal enmity against any leader.

“The last time I addressed a rally in Belagavi Rural seat, the Congress made it a big issue. They complained against me. It shows how low Congressmen can stoop to if they want to target you. That is why, I do not want to speak anything against any particular leader today,” he said. He, however, continued his tirade against Ms. Hebbalkar.

“You should not re-elect the Congress MLA here, if you want to safeguard your land and property. She has a boss in Bengaluru who is a master of forcefully taking over land and property belonging to others. He and his cronies have done it all around Bengaluru. You can avoid it by voting for the BJP,” he said.

He accused Ms. Hebbalkar of turning into a family event the Shivaji statue inauguration in Rajhansgad in Yallur village scheduled for March 5. “It is a government programme and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the statue. If Ms. Hebbalkar tries to make it into a family affair, she will be responsible for the consequences,” he said.

District Central Bank director Rajendra Ankalagi, zilla panchayat members Rajendra Mannolkar and Lakshmi Parvati, Hindalga Gram Panchayat president Nagesh Mannolakar and other leaders were present.