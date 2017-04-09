To beat the heat, police get sunglasses, umbrellas

To protect traffic policepersons from the scorching heat, the Kalaburagi police has provided umbrellas, anti-glare sunglasses and waterbottles to 89 traffic policepersons in the city.

Circle Inspector Shantinath said that with the mercury level beginning to soar, the next two months would be strenuous for traffic police deployed at important junctions in the city.

Along with the bottles, the police have made arrangements for the supply of buttermilk to the men in uniform during the entire summer.

Hyderabad Karnataka continued to reel under the severe heat wave with the mercury breaching the 42.2 degrees Celsius mark in Kalaburagi for the first time this season as per the summary of observations recorded by the India Meteorological Department at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Sources in the department told The Hindu here that the State’s maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kalaburagi on Friday.

The temperature recorded in Kalaburagi was 2.2 degrees Celsius more than the average temperature recorded during the same period in the previous years.

Raichur recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius followed by Ballari with 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Vijayapura also continued to be under a heat wave with maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius and Koppal recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.

There was also an increase in the minimum temperature in many parts of the region with Kalaburagi recording 27.6 degrees Celsius; it was 27.4 degree Celsius in Raichur.