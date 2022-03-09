T.N. Minister’s daughter meets Karnataka Home Minister, seeks protection

The newly-wed daughter of Tamil Nadu’s Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister P. Sekar Babu met Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday seeking protection from her family.

The couple, Jayakalyani, 24, and Sathish, 27, who also met Additional Police Commissioner, appealed to the Home Minister for protection, alleging threat to their lives from the family that disapproved of the marriage.

Ms. Jayakalyani, an MBBS graduate, told the Home Minister that she had married Mr. Sathish against the wishes of her parents and now they were facing backlash. She alleged that her family had foisted false cases against her husband.

Mr. Jnanendra assured necessary help and spoke to city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on the issue.