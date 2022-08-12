T.N. based businessman booked for raping woman in Bengaluru

The Cubbon Park police are on the lookout for a Tamil Nadu-based businessman who allegedly raped a 35-year-old software engineer after inviting her to a hotel room in the Central Business District on the pretext of business last Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the accused was known to her for many years. She met him on August 6 in a hotel. The woman wanted to develop an application and had approached the accused, a businessman in Tamil Nadu, to invest in her new venture. When she met in the hotel room, he took advantage of the situation and allegedly raped her.

The woman was in shock and after recovering, she filed a complaint with the police on August 10, four days after the alleged incident took place. The police have subjected her to a medical test and a special team has been formed to nab the accused, who is suspected to be hiding in Tamil Nadu.

A team of police has been dispatched to Tamil Nadu to track down the accused, who is presently on the run. Efforts are on to secure the accused for further investigations, R. Srinivas Gowda, DCP, Central Division, said.