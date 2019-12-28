TMC leaders hand over cheques to families of police firing victims

A Trinamool Congress delegation on Saturday met the family members of the two persons who were killed in police firing during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 19 here, and handed over cheques for ₹5 lakh each to them.

The team comprised former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi and Nadimul Haque, MP.

It may be noted that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced compensation to the families of the victims of police firing after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that the decision to provide compensation to them had been put on hold till completion of the probe into the violent incidents in Mangaluru. The West Bengal Chief Minister’s decision had invited a strong reaction from the BJP.

‘Standing by them’

By paying compensation, the Trinamool Congress is standing by the family members in their hour of grief, said Mr. Trivedi and Mr. Haque.

The cheques were handed over to the family members of Nauseen, 23, and Jaleel Kandak, 43, who died when police opened fire on a group that allegedly attempted to ransack Mangaluru North Police Station in Bunder on December 19.

“Any amount of money cannot compensate the loss of lives. You have to fight and overcome the loss of your dear ones. Paying compensation was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s way of standing by the side of those who are in distress. Let they be poor, rich or any caste, she always stands by those in grief,” Mr. Trivedi told the family members of Jaleel.

Clarifying that they were not doing politics, Mr. Trivedi said: “This is how we Indians respond. Your problems are ours and we all will fight together in a peaceful way to get justice.” He regretted Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s decision of keeping on hold the compensation to victims’ families.

The leaders sought an independent inquiry into the police firing and riots on December 19.

Standing next to Jaleel’s son Sabeeb, who is in class 5, and daughter Shifani, who is in class 9, Mr. Trivedi asked the two to focus on studies and realise their dreams. “This is the time for you to focus on studies and become a doctor, engineer, artist or a singer. We are here to support you. I will be regularly monitoring your studies,” he said.

They spoke to Jaleel’s brother Yahiya Kandak, father-in-law Mohiuddin Kunhi, and other family members, who expressed anguish over the action of the State government and Mangaluru police and later handed over the cheque to Jaleel’s wife.

Earlier, the leaders met family members of Nauseen and handed over the cheque. They also visited those injured in police firing at a hospital.

The compensation was given out of funds collected by members of the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress, Mr. Trivedi said.