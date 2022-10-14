TMC earns higher revenue after open auction

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 14, 2022 22:33 IST

Athani Town Municipal Council (TMC) has earned a record revenue of ₹2.47 crore in the open auction of shops in its commercial complex.

Following complaints that the first open auction bid was rigged, Santosh Kamagouda, Assistant Commissioner and administrator of Athani TMC, cancelled it.

The Assistant Commissioner ordered an open auction by keeping out middlemen. This led to the urban local body earning a revenue of ₹2.47 crore, instead of the earlier ₹88 lakh, said a release from Pramod Raju Billur, TMC member.

