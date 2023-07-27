TKM to set up 30 GTTC institutes to develop skilled auto talent in Karnataka

July 27, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - Bengaluru

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will set up 30 Government Tool Room & Training Centre (GTTC) institutes in Karnataka for developing skilled human resources for the manufacturing units and start-up entrepreneurs.

TKM was taking a proactive initiative towards the development of industry-specific skills, knowledge, and culture in institutes. The primary aim was to bridge the gap between academia and the industry, providing crucial support to various industries by producing a highly employable, skilled and disciplined workforce, said H. Raghvendra, managing director, GTTC.

“The knowledge imbibed during training helps the students understand their pivotal role in promoting safety and environmental consciousness in their workplace and which will further motivate them to excel in their future professional endeavours,” he added.

K. Srinivas, Director of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety & Health, Government of Karnataka, said, with collective effort and collaboration, his department was working hand in hand to develop the students and meet the industry requirements and inculcate safe industry culture.

“We are fully committed to providing all necessary assistance to enhance the GTTCs to achieve a greater level of excellence,” he added.

According to G. Shankara, senior vice-president and chief human resource officer, TKM & TKAP, the collaboration with the GTTC and the activities initiated marked a significant step in shaping a skilled and safety-conscious workforce that would drive the growth of the Indian auto industry.

TKM has already developed 11 GTTC institutes and has immediate plans to develop five more such institutes to foster auto industry culture and skill development, said the company in a statement.

