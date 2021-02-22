TKM tie-up with Mysuru college to bridge industry-academia gap

MoU aims to equip students with employable skills

In line with its commitment to contribute to Skill India Mission, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday signed a MoU with ATME College of Engineering [ATMECE], Mysuru.

TKM, through its training arm, Toyota Learning and Development India, will share its best practices with the faculty, bridge the industry-academia gap and equip students with employable skills.

The focus would be on sharpening the skills of every person and continue the quest for improvement by encouraging both incremental and breakthrough innovative thinking, a company press release said.

G. Shankara, Vice-President, Human Resources and Services Group, TKM, said, “We would like to share Toyota’s best practices with the youth which will enable them to become skilled technicians, with this initiative.”

Basavaraj L., Principal, ATMECE, said, “We are happy to associate with TKM. We aim to develop our students in line with our vision of ‘Moulding better tomorrow through educational, cultural and sports excellence.’ It is time to create a nurturing environment where industry and academia can work together and lay the foundation for economic progress.”

The course comprises 90 per cent practical exposure to Toyota’s skill practices and 10 per cent emphasis on theoretical aspects.

A total of 180 hours of the syllabus is planned under this programme, of which 110 hours will be imparted on TKM’s factory premises and 70 hours will be covered in the college, according to Mr. Basavaraj.

Students will be trained based on a semester-wise skill enhancement plan which includes topics such as lean manufacturing principles, xEV technologies, automobile technology, industrial safety, environment management system, total quality management, supply chain management, automobile welding, car painting, mechatronics, automation and robotics, etc, the release said.

TKM trainers are certified by Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), Japan and Asia-Pacific Global Production Center (AP-GPC), Thailand. Further, Toyota Master Class Series and Certificate Courses will also be made available to the students to help hone their skills, the release added.