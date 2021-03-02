TKM Employees’ Union calls off strike

Bengaluru

02 March 2021 20:19 IST

Four-month-old deadlock at Toyota Kirloskar Motor factory in Bidadi ends

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday confirmed that the TKM Employee’s Union has officially called off the ongoing labour strike at its factory in Bidadi, Karnataka.

This ends the four-month-old stand-off between TKM management and the worker’s union.

Advertising

Advertising

“Although a majority of members from a total of 3,350 employees had voluntarily resumed work earlier, the labour strike that has been continuing has now officially come to an end on Tuesday,” the company said.

TKM said it had already accepted an undertaking given by union leaders, through the labour department, on behalf of its members. The company has also made a final appeal to all other members to return to work by March 5.

“This is to ensure synergies based on mutual trust for the future and to respect the terms of their mutual understanding,” said the company. Throughout TKM’s long history in India, the company has been well recognised for its strong people friendly culture and their commitment to development, TKM said. “Going forward, we will continue to work towards strengthening this value system by fostering relationships based on collaboration, trust, discipline and mutual respect.”

TKM thanked the State government and the Department of Labour, for having played a crucial role in facilitating the reconciliation, between all parties.

TKM Employees' Union representative was not available for comment.