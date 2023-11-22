TKM completes 25 years in Karnataka; plans to invest heavily to expand operations

November 22, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Bengaluru

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese automaker, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), has announced the completion of 25 years of its operations from Bidadi plant situated in the outskirts of the city. The company on Tuesday also announced a new plant to fuel its next level of growth.

Since its inception in 1997, TKM, a 89:11 joint venture between TMC and Vikram Kisloskar-owned Kirloskar Systems, sold over 2.3 million vehicles in India. The Toyota Group of companies, comprising TKM, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts and Toyota Industries Engine India, has invested more than ₹16,000 crore in Karnataka and created 88,000 jobs across its supply chains. In addition, the company’s social activities have touched the lives of 2.2 million across the country, explained Mazakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, TKM.

To facilitate the next level of growth and expand its manufacturing capabilities at Bidadi, TKM announced a significant, fresh investment in Karnataka and the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Karnataka on Tuesday. The MoU was signed by Chief Minister Siddarmaiah, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure M.B. Patil and TKM management.

“We take immense pride in being the home to Toyota’s manufacturing plants and express our appreciation for Toyota’s plans for further investments in the State. Their presence in Karnataka since 1997 is an example of the state consistently remaining an attractive destination,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Yoshimura said the new investments would add impetus to the augmentation of the local ecosystem by spurring growth of its supplier base, further job creation and support to local community development in the state.

“As a future ready mobility company, we are certain that this MoU with Karnataka for a new plant will positively contribute through consequent employment generation and expand adoption of advanced clean technologies,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Patil fondly remembered the late Vikram Kirloskar and the commitment he showed and the energies and time he spent in bringing Toyota to Karnataka, India in 1971.

Geetanjali Kirloskar, Chairperson and Managing Director, Kirloskar Systems, said that Karnataka had always been an investor-friendly State; progressive with good governance and ideal climate. Therefore the state was the natural choice for her late husband to bring Toyota to India. “He worked very hard with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Today, my daughter and I work hard to carry forward his legacy, his vision, his smiles, his humility and his work culture,” she added.

Later, Mr. Patil claimed that the state, being the pioneer in releasing a dedicated EV policy in 2017 and that was updated in 2021, emerged as a leader in attracting investments to the tune of ₹25,000 crore. “With approximately 2 lakh EVs registered in the state, we are steadfast in reshaping the mobility landscape,” he said.

The Minister further said, the State government was coming up with a new clear mobility policy that aimed to position the it as the premier destination for EV manufacturing, spanning the entire value chain from battery and cell manufacturing, component production, original equipment manufacturers, charging infrastructure to R&D.

More women at shop floor

TKM towards its commitment for gender diversity has decided to induct more women into training, to increase the women representation at its shop floor. The proposed new facility would start with 300 women and the plan was to double the number in a few years, as per the company. “The company will have more women working in the production line,” said a TKM official.