Title deeds for 5,531 families living in slums: KSE

29 April 2021 19:08 IST

Minister for RDPR K.S. Eshwarappa has said 5,531 families residing in slums of Shivamogga Assembly constituency will get title deeds soon. At a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, said the State government had issued an order allowing the slum dwellers to own the houses they constructed in the declared slum, located in government properties.

The State government has also reduced the price fixed for the title deeds. The people who get dwelling places measuring not more than 1,200 sq.ft in town municipal council or town panchayat would have to pay ₹2,000. The amount would be ₹1,000 if the beneficiary belonged to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe. Similarly, in the limits of the City Municipal Council, the beneficiaries would get 600 sq.ft of land against the fee of ₹2,000 and it would be ₹1,000 in case of SC-ST beneficiaries. The beneficiaries in the limits of city corporations would have to pay ₹4,000 and ₹ 2,000 respectively.

As many as 26,732 people of 5,531 families of Shivamogga city would be benefited. The process of issuing title deeds would be completed soon. The slums located in the lands that belonged to the State government or City Corporation would be handed over to the Slum Development Board within a month. Later the beneficiaries would get the title deeds, Mr. Eshwarappa said.

In Shivamogga district 13,943 families would get the title deeds. In the later phase, the government would issue title deeds to those settled in private properties. The government would acquire the private land and issue the title deeds, he said.