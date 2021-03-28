Title deeds: Fee waiver for slum-dwellers

For the benefit of slum residents, the State government has slashed the fee to be paid by dwellers of 1,873 slums to obtain title deeds for areas of their residences in all urban local bodies, including in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits.

As per the revised order issued by the Housing Department, the fee has been fixed at ₹4,000 for general category and ₹2,000 for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and psychically challenged category residents residing on sites not more than 600 sq. ft area in the BBMP and other city corporation limits, said the notification.

The earlier fee was ₹10,000 for general category and ₹5,000 for SC/ST category residents.

The fee has been fixed at ₹2,000 for general category and ₹1,000 for SC/ST/physically challenged persons residing on sites not more than 600 sq. ft in the city municipal council limits. Earlier, the fee was ₹4,000 and ₹2,000 for the respective categories.

The fee has been fixed at ₹2,000 for general category and ₹1,000 for SC/ST/physically challenged persons residing on sites not more than 1,200 sq. ft in town panchayat and town municipal council limits. Earlier, the fee was ₹3,000 for general category and ₹1,500 for SCs and STs.

A total of 3,12,969 families — nearly 16 lakh people — are residing in these slums in ULBs in the State, said a notification.

The decision to provide title deeds was taken after holding discussions with officials of Revenue, Urban Development, and Municipal Administration departments. The governments in the past had made announcements of providing title deeds to slum-dwellers but failed to take the decision and fix the fee.