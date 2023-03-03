Title deeds distributed to 73 beneficiaries at Mattur in Shivamogga

March 03, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - Hassan

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, on Friday, distributed title deeds to 73 farmers, who were granted land at Mattur village near Shivamogga.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the bagairhukum cultivators were identified by the hobli-level committee. The committee verified all documents before finalising the list of beneficiaries.

“I feel it is my privilege to distribute title deeds to farmers. They have a special relationship with the land they cultivate. I am happy to have played my part in making the cultivators the actual owners of the land”, he said.

The Minister said that officers had been directed to prepare the list of 400 beneficiaries eligible to get house sites sanctioned. Further, he said the State government released a total of ₹3,250 crore for the development of Tirthahalli constituency. The money was spent to develop roads, construct bridges, and provide people with drinking water.

Former legislator M.B. Bhanuprakash, tahsildar Ganesh and others were present.