HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Title deeds distributed to 73 beneficiaries at Mattur in Shivamogga

March 03, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra distributing title deeds to farmers at Mattur near Shivamogga on Friday.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra distributing title deeds to farmers at Mattur near Shivamogga on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, on Friday, distributed title deeds to 73 farmers, who were granted land at Mattur village near Shivamogga.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the bagairhukum cultivators were identified by the hobli-level committee. The committee verified all documents before finalising the list of beneficiaries. 

“I feel it is my privilege to distribute title deeds to farmers. They have a special relationship with the land they cultivate. I am happy to have played my part in making the cultivators the actual owners of the land”, he said.

The Minister said that officers had been directed to prepare the list of 400 beneficiaries eligible to get house sites sanctioned. Further, he said the State government released a total of ₹3,250 crore for the development of Tirthahalli constituency. The money was spent to develop roads, construct bridges, and provide people with drinking water.

Former legislator M.B. Bhanuprakash, tahsildar Ganesh and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.