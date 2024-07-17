Title deeds distributed for Ashraya beneficiaries

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa distributed title deeds for the beneficiaries of Ashraya scheme in his constituency, here on Wednesday.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to reside in the houses allotted to them and not let them out for rent or lease. ‘’This is government scheme to help people realise their dream of owning a house and hence it should not be rented or leased out,” he said.

The cost per unit is ₹13 lakh of which the beneficiaries will have to pay ₹1.5 lakh as their share, said the MLA.

