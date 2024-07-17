GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Title deeds distributed for Ashraya beneficiaries

Updated - July 17, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
T.S., MLA Srivatsa distributed title deeds for Ashraya scheme beneficiaries in Mysuru on Wednesday.

T.S., MLA Srivatsa distributed title deeds for Ashraya scheme beneficiaries in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa distributed title deeds for the beneficiaries of Ashraya scheme in his constituency, here on Wednesday.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to reside in the houses allotted to them and not let them out for rent or lease. ‘’This is government scheme to help people realise their dream of owning a house and hence it should not be rented or leased out,” he said.

The cost per unit is ₹13 lakh of which the beneficiaries will have to pay ₹1.5 lakh as their share, said the MLA.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.