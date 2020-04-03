Tiruppur ‘disinfection tunnel’ now in Mysuru

Farmers, wholesale dealers and the general public visiting the main vegetable market at the Exhibition Grounds in the city have to go through a disinfection process established by the local authorities.

Similar to the ‘disinfection tunnel’ at Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, the visitors have to pass through a short vestibule which opens into the ground and has an automatic dispenser fixed on the top. People entering the market wash their hands first and pass through the vestibule with their arms raised and the automatic dispenser will spray the disinfectant.

The Mysuru City Corporation health officer D.G.Nagaraj said that thewalk through the vestibule will take about 5 to 7 seconds and the mist spray of disinfectant will be effective in fighting the virus. A tank with 2,000 litres of the disinfectant will last more than a day and can be topped when exhausted.

It was launched at the Exhibition Grounds market on Friday and the same would be replicated at the Lalitha Mahal Ground and Bannimantap. “This is no substitute to handwashing but is effective against exposed part of the body and clothes’’, said Dr.Nagaraj.

He said the disinfection method will be in place at the main market places as they draw farmers from all over the district and there is close interaction with the retailers and the public, and it is a precaution to minimise the risk of viral infection.

The MCC has also taken up door-to-door disinfection of houses across all the 65 wards of the corporation and the focus is on core areas where there is congestion.