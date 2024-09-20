Tirumala prasadam row: Former minister Eshwarappa demands arrest of Jagan Reddy, CBI probe

Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa has demanded the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over the alleged use of animal fat in the Tirumala temple offerings. He also urged the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to order for a CBI probe into the issue.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday (September 20, 2024), Mr. Eshwarappa said he was shocked to know the findings of the Gujarat-based laboratory that confirmed the presence of the animal fat. “The development has left a large section of Hindus, who regularly visit the temple, in shock. The lab report has confirmed the presence of animal fat. There is no need to further probe it. However, a CBI probe should be ordered to find out people responsible for this”, he said.

The former minister, who left the BJP earlier this year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, called the alleged adulteration of the prasadam, a form of ‘feeding poison indirectly’. Andhra Pradesh government should arrest former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and former chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Y.V. Subba Reddy and order for a CBI probe, he said.

