August 10, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Tirthahalli police, on Wednesday, conducted a raid on a farm in Konanduru Koli village and arrested two people on charges of cultivating ganja.

The arrested are Sunil, 34, and Karthik, 29. The police seized 2,164 grams of ganja plants from them. The police have booked a case under the NDPS Act. The raid was led by Gajanana Vamana Sutara, Dy. SP, Ashwath Gowda, Police Inspector, Gadi Lingappa Gowdar, PSI, and others.