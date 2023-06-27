ADVERTISEMENT

Tirthahalli police arrest three on charges of extortion

June 27, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirthahalli police arrested three people, including a woman, on Monday on charges of extorting money and honey-trapping a resident of Tirthahalli.

The arrested are Sourabha, 22, Aboobakar Siddiqui, 26, and Mohith Gowda, 28, residents of Tirthahalli taluk

The accused lady became familiar with the complainant through phone calls. She visited his house on April 5 this year. Within a few minutes later, the other accused entered the place and forced him to pose for the cameras along with the girl in compromising positions. The accused blackmailed him for money, threatening that they would share the photos with his wife and on social media. They took money from him a couple of times.

As the blackmailing continued, the person filed a complaint with the police. The police conducted an investigation and arrested the accused, according to a press release issued by Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar on Monday.

