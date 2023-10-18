Tirthahalli multi-village water supply scheme: People oppose, DC to convene meeting

October 18, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

Farmers of Tirthahalli taluk ended their protest temporarily on Tuesday after Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner (DC) R. Selvamani assured them he would convene a meeting to discuss the ill effects of the multi-village drinking water supply scheme, planned for the taluk. The Deputy Commissioner is scheduled to hold the meeting on October 20.

The farmers from many villages in the taluk began day and night dharna in front of the taluk office in Tirthahalli opposing the project on Monday. They wanted the project to be stopped immediately. They called off their protest as Shivamogga sub-division Assistant Commissioner G.H. Sathyanarayana, met them and conveyed the Deputy Commissioner’s message.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a multi-village water supply scheme has been taken up at a cost of ₹348 crore to benefit 36 gram panchayats. As per the approved plan, water would be lifted at Bheemanakatte, the place where rivers Tunga and Malathi meet. From there, water would be supplied to villages through pipelines. The people of the taluk are opposed to the very idea of pumping water from one point.

Kodlu Venkatesh, one of those who led the protest, said the project design itself was wrong. “The rivers Tunga and Malathi get dry between March and June. If the entire population of the taluk is made to depend on a centralized pumping station, there are chances of an acute drinking water crisis in the summer,” he said.

Besides that, on either side of the river, hundreds of farmers had been cultivating their lands depending on the river water. They are all worried that the drinking water supply scheme might take away their source of water during the summer months. “Moreover, it is better to plan drinking water supply schemes keeping the source where water is available throughout the year. It would be better if the project were planned at Tunga reservoir,” he opined.

The protesters also argued that the project had not been discussed with the people at gram panchayat level. In the taluk, with over 2,500 mm of normal rainfall in a year, there are sufficient sources within gram panchayats to fulfil the requirement. A centralised scheme would lead to several complications.

The protest received a good response. People and politicians extended their support, keeping aside their political affiliations. Meanwhile, farmers of Hosahalli, Heggodu, Mulabagilu, Melina Kuruvalli, Thirthahamattur gram panchayats met Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani and submitted a memorandum on this issue.

K.P. Sripal, an advocate and native of Tirthahalli, who was also among those who met the DC on the issue, said that the DC had agreed to convene a meeting and discuss the issue. “The protest in Tirthahalli has succeeded in attracting the attention of the people concerned. The protesters will discuss their issues in the meeting with the DC on Friday (October 20)”, he added.