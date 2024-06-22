ADVERTISEMENT

Tirthahalli court slaps fine on parent for allowing minor son to ride bike

Published - June 22, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Tirthahalli court, on Friday, slapped a penalty of ₹25,000 on a person for allowing his minor son to ride a two-wheeler in the town.

Tirthahalli PSI Shivana Gowda during his city rounds on June 19, found a 17-year-old boy riding a two-wheeler. The PSI registered a petty case against Mohammed Hayan, 42, of Dodmane Keri in Tirthahalli town and filed a chargesheet with the court. The Principal Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on the boy’s father, Mohammed Hayan, who owned the two-wheeler.

The police have appealed to the parents not to let minor children ride vehicles without a license.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US