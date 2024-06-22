GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirthahalli court slaps fine on parent for allowing minor son to ride bike

Published - June 22, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Tirthahalli court, on Friday, slapped a penalty of ₹25,000 on a person for allowing his minor son to ride a two-wheeler in the town.

Tirthahalli PSI Shivana Gowda during his city rounds on June 19, found a 17-year-old boy riding a two-wheeler. The PSI registered a petty case against Mohammed Hayan, 42, of Dodmane Keri in Tirthahalli town and filed a chargesheet with the court. The Principal Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on the boy’s father, Mohammed Hayan, who owned the two-wheeler.

The police have appealed to the parents not to let minor children ride vehicles without a license.

